Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.42. 598,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,476. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

