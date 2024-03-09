Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.42. 598,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,476. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

