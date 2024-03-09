Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,395 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,375. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

