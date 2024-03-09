Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.5 %

ALB traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 3,478,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $255.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.