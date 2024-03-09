Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,666,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,676,000 after purchasing an additional 350,729 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 361.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,917,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621,000.00 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

