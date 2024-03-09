Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 908,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,319,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

