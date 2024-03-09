Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 212,371 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 641,665 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

