Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $85,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Coinbase Global by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Coinbase Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $13,606,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375,459.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $13,606,052.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743,334 shares in the company, valued at $103,375,459.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,215 shares of company stock valued at $173,093,399 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $14.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.62. 21,883,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,290,635. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $270.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.44 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

