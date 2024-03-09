Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,575 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $44.50. 347,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

