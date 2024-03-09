Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 800 Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,965,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth about $242,812,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $143,092,000. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,965,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,004,000.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM traded down 9.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 131.48. 14,132,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,284,756. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 164.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 98.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

