Westside Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IFF traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

