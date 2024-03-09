Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $65.79. 732,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,909. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

