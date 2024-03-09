Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,103,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

