Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,874,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,591. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

