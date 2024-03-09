Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $52.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.70.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
WPM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
