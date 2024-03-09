Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives $52.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after acquiring an additional 775,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

