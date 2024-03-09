Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

WSM opened at $234.79 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

