Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.91. 1,541,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.