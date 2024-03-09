Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.86. 793,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $180.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

