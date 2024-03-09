Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. 589,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,235. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.36.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

