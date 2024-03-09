Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

