WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.84

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 451458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 30.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 34.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

