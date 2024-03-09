WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.03

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 78864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

