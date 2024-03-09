WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.03

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 78864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
