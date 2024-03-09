World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

World Kinect has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

World Kinect Price Performance

NYSE WKC opened at $24.62 on Friday. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Further Reading

