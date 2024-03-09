Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.13 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $2.70 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.936375 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.13088224 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,430,979.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

