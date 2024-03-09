WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WW International

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WW International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $237.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.31.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.