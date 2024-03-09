WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $237.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.82. WW International has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.31.
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.
