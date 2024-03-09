Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 169.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,215 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.08. 511,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

