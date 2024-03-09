X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.92

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 62828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

