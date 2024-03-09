Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.4 %

XPOF stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 66.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 4.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 91.6% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.