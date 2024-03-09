Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $139.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

