Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406 over the last three months. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

