ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 614.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.15% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.66.

ZI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 3,369,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

