11,831 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.93 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Report on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.