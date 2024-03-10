11,831 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.93 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.26.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
