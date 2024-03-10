12,325 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE PAA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

