1,400 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.25.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

