200 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

