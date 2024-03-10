218,731 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.75% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 199.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Big Lots by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 418,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 359,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $2,353,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

