231 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.01. 493,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.25. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

