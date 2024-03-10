24,900 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,658,000. ASML accounts for about 3.8% of Savoie Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $53.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $994.33. 1,638,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $859.24 and a 200 day moving average of $723.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

