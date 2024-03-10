42-coin (42) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

42-coin (42) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $19.95 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $33,566.26 or 0.48383582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00126176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000058 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

