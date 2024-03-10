5,000 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Savoie Capital LLC

Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ON stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

