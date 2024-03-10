51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 5.1 %
COE stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.64.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
