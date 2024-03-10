51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 5.1 %

COE stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $34.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.64.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

