786 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFUV stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

