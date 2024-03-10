Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $152.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANF. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 285,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

