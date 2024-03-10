Achain Trading Up 11.1% This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $282,621.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002047 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001552 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

