Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.56. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 23,553 shares trading hands.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $717.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Stories

