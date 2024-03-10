Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.12

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.12 and traded as high as C$18.39. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$18.04, with a volume of 765,608 shares trading hands.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

