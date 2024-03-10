Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $312.49 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

