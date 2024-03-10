Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $1.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIRD shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Allbirds Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

