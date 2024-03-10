Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Trading Up 4%

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 24,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$70.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

