Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.15

Shares of Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.15 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.71), with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.16 million, a PE ratio of 6,750.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.15.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.